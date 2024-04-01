Braves Minor League Recap: Bryce Elder combines on shutout

Sunday was another Triple-A only day in the Atlanta Braves system, but saw Bryce Elder and Zach Logue combine for a shutout in a 10-0 win over Jacksonville.

Gwinnett Stripers 10, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 0

JP Martinez, CF: 2-4, BB, R, SB

Andrew Velazquez, SS: 3-4, 2B, SB, 3 RBI

Eli White, DH: 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 R, SB, RBI

Bryce Elder, SP: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 0.00 ERA

Zach Logue, RP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA

Bryce Elder may have gone from 2023 All Star to starting 2024 in the minor leagues, but after an up and down spring training he turned in a stellar outing for his first start of the season. Elder went six and a third scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks, while striking out seven. He was followed in relief by Zach Logue, who finished off the game with two and two thirds scoreless frames to combine for the shutout. Logue, who also has a fair amount of big league experience, allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out two. Together the pair allowed just five base runners and struck out nine in the dominant effort.

The pitching got the headline here, but we can’t forget that the Gwinnett offense scored 10 runs in the win. After being shut down through three innings by top young arm Edward Cabrera, the Stripers scored five runs off of former Braves prospect Roddery Munoz and another five off of longtime big league reliever Mychal Givens. This was also a team effort as all nine starters got on base, with seven of them recording at least one hit, as the Stripers racked up 11 hits and nine walks on the day.

The stars of the day had to be the bottom of the order. Ryan Casteel and Skye Bolt were hitting eighth and ninth in the lineup and each homered for the first time on the season as the two combined for three runs scored and four batted in. Seven hole hitter Andrew Velazquez was also a key contributor, going three for four with a double, stolen base, and three runs batted in. Eli White and JP Martinez each had a multi-hit game that included a stolen base, while White recorded a double as well.