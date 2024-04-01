 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Series Win, Chris Sale sharp and more

Aside from Sunday, good opening weekend for Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball is finally back, and all things considered, the Braves have to be satisfied with a series win over the Phillies. Though Sunday was a bit disappointing, Chris Sale looked very solid despite running into a few tough spots. The offense is locked in, both in terms of power and timely hitting. And while Aaron Bummer had a tough series, the Braves bullpen did just fine with more than expected work.

The key now is to keep the momentum going against the White Sox in Chicago.

