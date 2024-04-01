Braves News: Series Win, Chris Sale sharp and more

Baseball is finally back, and all things considered, the Braves have to be satisfied with a series win over the Phillies. Though Sunday was a bit disappointing, Chris Sale looked very solid despite running into a few tough spots. The offense is locked in, both in terms of power and timely hitting. And while Aaron Bummer had a tough series, the Braves bullpen did just fine with more than expected work.
The key now is to keep the momentum going against the White Sox in Chicago.
Braves News
- While Charlie Morton will make his season debut on Monday, weather may be the big storyline to watch versus the White Sox.
- On the farm, Dylan Dodd looked good over the weekend.
- Justin Toscano of the AJC looks at the latest success story from Jesse Chavez after his excellent season debut for the Braves.
- Mark Bowman looks at Chris Sale’s impressive season debut.
- David O’Brien also highlighted how Sale impressed his new teammates on Sunday.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman detail the series win over the Phillies and preview the series versus the White Sox.
MLB News
- Juan Soto was quite impressive as the Yankees swept the Astros to start the season.
- The Reds won with back to back home runs on Sunday.
- Many teams are keeping up with Rori Sasaki and his performances in Japan.
- The Giants designated Joey Bart for assignment.
- Oakland will present a lease extension to A’s ownership.
