Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

Braves vs. White Sox: April 1-3

The Braves will continue their opening road trip Monday when they begin a three-game series in Chicago.

Contributors: Kris Willis
The Atlanta Braves will head to Chicago and Guaranteed Rate Field where they will begin a three-game series against the White Sox Monday. The Braves took two of three from the Phillies in Philadelphia to begin the season. The White Sox were swept at home against Detroit, but all three games were all decided by one run each.

Series Schedule

  • Monday, April 1, 2:10 p.m. ET - Charlie Morton vs. Chris Flexen
  • Tuesday, April 2, 7:40 p.m. ET - Reynaldo Lopez vs. Garrett Crochet
  • Wednesday, April 3, 2:10 p.m. ET - Spencer Strider vs. TBA
Mar 31, 2024, 8:00pm EDT

