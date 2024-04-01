Travis d’Arnaud returns to lineup Monday against White Sox

The Atlanta Braves will make their final stop on their two-city road trip Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Charlie Morton will make his season debut for the Braves while the White Sox will go with righty Chris Flexen.

No surprises for Atlanta’s lineup in the series opener. Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s game. d’Arnaud will hit eighth and catch Morton. Matt Olson is off to a 4-for-14 start at the plate with three doubles and a homer. He is 5-for-15 with two doubles in his career against Flexen.

Morton has a 2.55 ERA in 24 2⁄ 3 career innings against the White Sox. Martín Maldonado is 7-for-15 with a double in his career against Morton. Yoan Moncada is 3-for-6 with a homer. Former Braves infielder Nicky Lopez will start at second base and bat seventh.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.