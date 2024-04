The Atlanta Braves are back in action Monday where they will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. Atlanta took two of three from the Phillies over the weekend while the White Sox were swept at home against Detroit. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while right-hander Chris Flexen will be on the mound for Chicago.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Notes