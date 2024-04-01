Braves, White Sox rain delay updates

Monday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox entered to a rain delay with two outs in the eighth inning and Atlanta leading 6-0. We will pass along updates as they become available.

We're in a rain delay in Chicago☔️@BrandonGaudin and @CJNitkowski keeping you updated on Bally Sports South. pic.twitter.com/BJYGliGAFx — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 1, 2024

The White Sox are hopeful that the rain will be moving out in about 15 minutes.