Braves, White Sox rain delay updates

Monday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox entered to a rain delay with two outs in the eighth inning and Atlanta leading 6-0. We will pass along updates as they become available.
We're in a rain delay in Chicago☔️@BrandonGaudin and @CJNitkowski keeping you updated on Bally Sports South. pic.twitter.com/BJYGliGAFx— Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) April 1, 2024
The White Sox are hopeful that the rain will be moving out in about 15 minutes.
White Sox say rain should be out of the area in about 15 minutes— David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) April 1, 2024
