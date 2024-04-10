This Day in Braves History: Atlanta snaps a nine-game losing streak

Braves Franchise History

2012 - Chipper Jones homers in his first game of the year to help the Braves to a 6-4 win over the Houston Astros. The win snaps a nine-game losing streak that dates back to their collapse at the end of the 2011 season which cost them a playoff spot. Tyler Pastornicky hit his first major league homer for Atlanta in the win.

MLB History

1913 - The New York Yankees play their first game under their new nickname after previously being known as the “Highlanders.” They would drop a 2-1 contest to Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators. Johnson allowed an unearned run in the first inning and then began a scoreless inning streak that reached 56 before it ended.

1947 - Jackie Robinson becomes the first black player of the 20th century to sign a major league contract.

1961 - The Washington Senators play their first game in franchise history losing to the White Sox, 4-3.

1962 - Dodger Stadium opens in Chavez Ravine. Over 52,000 fans are in attendance to see Los Angeles lose to the Reds, 6-3.

1964 - Demolition begins at the Polo Grounds in New York City to clear the way for a housing project.

1969 - Tommie Agee hits the longest home run to reach the seats in the upper deck in Shea Stadium history.

1979 - J.R. Richard sets a major league record with six wild pitches, but he also strikes out 13 and helps the Astros to a 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

1989 - Ken Griffey Jr. hits his first major league home run in a 6-5 win over the White Sox.

1994 - Michael Jordan collects the first two hits of his professional career while playing for the Double A, Birmingham Barons.

2000 - On his father’s 50th birthday, Ken Griffey Jr. becomes the youngest player to hit 400 career home runs.

2003 - Craig Biggio hits his 31st career leadoff home run which breaks Bobby Bonds’ National League record.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.