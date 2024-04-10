Braves News: Reynaldo López sharp in win over Mets, Allan Winans, and more

The Atlanta Braves were able to hang on in a wild one and defeat the New York Mets 6-5 on Tuesday night at Truist Park. Reynaldo López earned the start, making his home debut.

López tossed six innings of scoreless baseball. He surrendered three hits, walked three, and fanned six.

Solid home debut for Reynaldo López pic.twitter.com/aI4O5bAmB9 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 10, 2024

“He’s really special,” Ozzie Albies said of López postgame. “He’s a great pitcher and a great guy in general, so I’m happy for him and for the job he’s done tonight.”

Things clicked for the Braves offensively, too, as the good guys tallied eleven hits. Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna each contributed to the run column. Ronald Acuña Jr. collected two hits, scored three runs, and swiped three bags.

The Braves improve to 7-3 overall and 4-1 at Truist Park. The four game set continues tonight with Allan Winans on the mound for Atlanta. First pitch is set for 7:20 ET.

MLB News:

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will undergo shoulder surgery to repair a fractured glenoid. He will miss the remainder of the season.

The Baltimore Orioles are calling up their top prospect in infielder Jackson Holliday. The 20-year-old is expected to make his major league debut today at Fenway Park.

The Houston Astros are promoting top prospect Spencer Arrighetti, who will make his major league debut tonight in Kansas City.

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Josiah Gray on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain. Imaging revealed that there is no structural damage and his UCL is completely intact.

The Houston Astros placed left-hander Framber Valdez on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness. The move is retroactive to April 6.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was charged with five misdemeanors from his 2023 arrest. The 27-year-old is currently a free agent.

The New York Mets designated Julio Teheran for assignment on Tuesday, following his disastrous start against the Braves on Monday. Teheran and the Mets just agreed to a $2.5M deal last week.

The Minnesota Twins acquired right-hander Michael Tonkin from the New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the roster, the club placed OF Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list with a right knee contusion.

The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Nick Pivetta on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor strain. Reporters were told that he suffered a mild strain.