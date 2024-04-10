Adam Duvall, Chadwick Tromp in Braves’ lineup Wednesday against Mets

The Atlanta Braves are set to face off against the New York Mets at home for the third game of the series.

With Jose Quintana being a LHP, it is no shock to see Adam Duvall in the lineup. Chadwick Tromp is also in the lineup for the Braves, giving Travis d’Arnaud the night off.

In eight at bats against Quintana in his career, Duvall has had success. He has two HRs, a .375 batting average, and a 1.768 OPS. Two other players to keep an eye on are Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna has a .455 batting average and a 1.182 OPS against Quintana in twenty-two at bats while Albies has crushed Quintana in his ten at bats against him with two HRs, a .600 batting average, and a 2.036 OPS.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has had thirteen at bats against Quintana, but has struggled to a .154 average, while Orlando Arcia has also struggled to a .125 average over thirty two at bats.

With Allan Winans only having six big league starts, it is not surprising that players in the Mets’ lineup do not have many at bats against him. However, a handful of them have seen him in action.

Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Omar Narváez, Brandon Nimmo, and D.J. Stewart have all faced Winans before. Winans started against the Mets twice last season. His August twelfth start was the best of his young career where he went 7.0 innings with zero earned runs, nine strikeouts to only two walks, one double, and three singles. However, his second start against them in the same month was terrible when the Mets got to him for seven runs in only 4.1 innings.

McNeil, Narváez, and Stewart have an OPS of 1.000 of better against him while the others have struggled.

Mets lineup at Braves tonight:



LF Brandon Nimmo

RF Starling Marte

SS Francisco Lindor

1B Pete Alonso

3B Brett Baty

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Jeff McNeil

DH DJ Stewart

CF Harrison Bader

--

LHP Jose Quintana — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 10, 2024

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.