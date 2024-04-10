Braves, Mets matchup Wednesday rained out

Wednesday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on September 26.

Tonight’s game against the New York Mets has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather: pic.twitter.com/IWmFOnV29u — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 10, 2024

The Mets won the opener of the series Monday while the Braves held on late for a 6-5 win Tuesday. The series will conclude Thursday with an afternoon 12:20 p.m. ET start.

September 26 was a mutual off day for both teams and works out well since the Mets will be in town for two games on September 24 and 25. This is the second rain out of the season for the Braves who had their series finale in Chicago postponed due to snow last week.

Atlanta will try to wrap up their series against the Mets Thursday and will then hit the road for a six-game road trip that will take them to Miami and Houston.