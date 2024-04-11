This Day in Braves History: Warren Spahn becomes the winningest left-handed pitcher in major league history

Braves Franchise History

1963 - Warren Spahn becomes the all-time winningest left-handed pitcher in major league history with a 6-1 win over the Mets. Spahn’s 328 career wins move him ahead of Eddie Plank on the all-time list.

1975 - Hank Aaron returns to Milwaukee as a member of the Brewers. A crowd of 48,160 are in attendance to watch Aaron drive in a run in the Brewers’ 6-2 win over Cleveland.

1996 - Greg Maddux ends his major league record for consecutive road victories with a 2-1 loss to the Padres. Maddux was 18-0 with a 0.99 ERA in 20 regular season road starts since losing at Montreal on June 27, 1994.

2001 - Greg Maddux and two relievers combine for a one-hit shutout against the Mets. A Todd Zeile single in the second inning accounted for the only hit of the evening for the Mets.

MLB History

1907 - Catcher Roger Bresnahan becomes the first catcher to wear shin guards in a major league game.

1917 - Babe Ruth tosses a three-hitter to help the Red Sox defeat the Yankees.

1959 - Don Drysdale homered on Opening Day and became the first pitcher to hit more than one home run in opening games.

1962 - The New York Mets lose to the Cardinals, 11-4 in their first game in franchise history.

1966 - Emmett Ashford becomes the first black umpire in major league history.

2000 - The Giants lose their first game at Pac Bell Park falling to the Dodgers 6-5. Shortstop Kevin Elster homered three times in the game for the Dodgers. There won’t be another three-homer game at the stadium until Pablo Sandoval in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series.

2006 - Derrek Lee signs a five-year, $65 million deal with the Cubs.

