 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Warren Spahn becomes the winningest left-handed pitcher in major league history

By Cassidy Mcmahon
/ new
1958 World Series - Game 4: Milwaukee Braves V New York Yankees Photo by TPLP/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1963 - Warren Spahn becomes the all-time winningest left-handed pitcher in major league history with a 6-1 win over the Mets. Spahn’s 328 career wins move him ahead of Eddie Plank on the all-time list.

1975 - Hank Aaron returns to Milwaukee as a member of the Brewers. A crowd of 48,160 are in attendance to watch Aaron drive in a run in the Brewers’ 6-2 win over Cleveland.

1996 - Greg Maddux ends his major league record for consecutive road victories with a 2-1 loss to the Padres. Maddux was 18-0 with a 0.99 ERA in 20 regular season road starts since losing at Montreal on June 27, 1994.

2001 - Greg Maddux and two relievers combine for a one-hit shutout against the Mets. A Todd Zeile single in the second inning accounted for the only hit of the evening for the Mets.

MLB History

1907 - Catcher Roger Bresnahan becomes the first catcher to wear shin guards in a major league game.

1917 - Babe Ruth tosses a three-hitter to help the Red Sox defeat the Yankees.

1959 - Don Drysdale homered on Opening Day and became the first pitcher to hit more than one home run in opening games.

1962 - The New York Mets lose to the Cardinals, 11-4 in their first game in franchise history.

1966 - Emmett Ashford becomes the first black umpire in major league history.

2000 - The Giants lose their first game at Pac Bell Park falling to the Dodgers 6-5. Shortstop Kevin Elster homered three times in the game for the Dodgers. There won’t be another three-homer game at the stadium until Pablo Sandoval in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series.

2006 - Derrek Lee signs a five-year, $65 million deal with the Cubs.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power