Braves News: Rotation plans, Marcell Ozuna’s hot start and more

The Atlanta Braves received an unexpected off day Wednesday as their matchup against the New York Mets was postponed due to the threat of inclement weather in the Atlanta area. The game will be tacked onto the end of a previously two-game series against the Mets on September 26 which was a mutual off day for both clubs.

Following the cancellation, the Braves announced that Allan Winans will have his scheduled start pushed back to Thursday series finale against New York. That move will give the remainder of the rotation an extra day of rest. That means that Max Fried, Chris Sale and Charlie Morton will line up for Atlanta’s upcoming series in Miami against the Marlins which begins on Friday.

More Braves News

Ronald Acuña Jr. has gotten off to a bit of a slow start in 2024, but had a big game in Tuesday’s win over the Mets finishing with two hits, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Acuña told MLB.com’s Mark Bowman after the game that his knee feels good and is rounding into form after missing time during the spring.

Last April it looked like Marcell Ozuna might have a hard time holding onto his spot on the Braves’ roster. From May 1 on, Ozuna slugged 38 homers and reestablished himself in the middle of Atlanta’s lineup. He is off to a great start in 2024 and isn’t showing any signs of letting up.

MLB News

By far the biggest MLB story over the past week has been the rash of significant arm injuries to some big name pitchers. Atlanta’s Spencer Strider is just one of several pitchers that has been lost to injury in recent days. The Athletic’s Andy McCullough reports that the league is looking into the rise in pitching injuries. Also for The Athletic, Eno Sarris took a detailed look at what is behind the rise in pitcher injuries and reveals that there are a lot of factors.

The other big MLB story was the Orioles promoting top prospect Jackson Holliday to the majors. Baltimore opted to send Holliday to the minors to start the season where he hit .333/.482/.595 with two homers and five doubles in 10 games. The Orioles designated veteran infielder Tony Kemp for assignment to make room for Holliday on the active roster.

Speaking of pitcher injuries, Orioles starter Kyle Bradish is slated to begin a rehab assignment soon. Bradish has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the season due to a sprained UCL in his right elbow.

The news isn’t as good for Mets right-hander Kodai Senga who was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. That means he won’t be eligible to return from the IL until May 27. Senga has been out of action since early on in Spring Training due to a shoulder capsule strain.

The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Wes Parsons from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for international bonus pool space. That would be the same Wes Parsons that spent eight years in the Braves system and pitched in the majors in 2018 and 2019. Parsons spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Korea before returning to pitch for Toronto last season. He had been DFA’d by the Blue Jays last week.

Brewers catching prospect Jefferson Quero will undergo season-ending surgery for a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. Quero dislocated his shoulder in his Triple A debut on a dive back into first base. He is expected to be out around nine months with the injury.

The White Sox have already been hit hard by injuries and can add another name to their list. Yoan Moncada suffered a left adductor strain while running to first base in Tuesday’s game and is expected to miss somewhere between three to six months of action.

The Red Sox officially announced an eight-year extension for Ceddanne Rafaela. The deal is worth $50 million and includes a $16 million club option for a ninth season. Rafaela came into Wednesday hitting .212/.263/.364 with a 68 wRC+ in 38 plate appearances.