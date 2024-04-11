Braves look to secure a series win against Mets Thursday

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to secure a series win Thursday afternoon when they wrap up a weather shortened three-game series against the New York Mets. The Braves dropped the opener Monday, but held on Tuesday to secure a 6-5 win. Wednesday’s game was postponed until September due to the threat of inclement weather. Both teams elected to push back their Wednesday starters for Thursday’s game. Young right-hander Allan Winans will make his season debut for Atlanta while New York will go with veteran lefty Jose Quintana.

The Braves acquired Winans in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft from the Mets prior to the 2022 season. He made his major league debut in 2023 making six starts while posting a 5.29 ERA and a 4.09 FIP in 32 1⁄ 3 innings. Winans began the season at Gwinnett and made one start there before his call up allowing a pair of runs to go along with five strikeouts in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Starting Winans Thursday will give an extra day of rest for the rest of the rotation.

Quintana will make his second start of the season in Thursday’s matchup. He allowed two runs and struck out four in 4 2⁄ 3 innings in his first start against the Brewers. The 35-year old lefty has faced the Braves eight times in his career and has been hit hard allowing 30 earned runs in 40 career innings (6.75 ERA).

The Braves haven’t had any trouble jumping out to early leads in the series, but have struggled to maintain them. Atlanta blew a 4-0 lead in Monday’s 8-7 loss. They jumped out to a 6-0 advantage on Tuesday, but had to hold on for a 6-5 win. The Braves’ bullpen came into the series pitching well, but has struggled in the series allowing 9 runs in 6 1⁄ 3 innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is off to a bit of a slow start through the first 10 games of the season, but reminded everyone Tuesday night just how much he can impact a game. Acuña reached base four times in Tuesday’s win, scored three runs and stole three bases. Atlanta has been out homered in the series 4-1.

First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, April 11, 12:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv, MLB Network

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan