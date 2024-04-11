Adam Duvall, Chadwick Tromp in Braves’ lineup Thursday against Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will wrap up a weather shortened three-game series at Truist Park Thursday afternoon. Allan Winans will make his season debut for Atlanta while New York will go with veteran lefty Jose Quintana.
The Braves will stick with the same announced lineup from Wednesday. Adam Duvall gets the start in left field with the lefty on the mound. Duvall is 3-for-8 with two homers in his career against Quintana. Chadwick Tromp will get the start behind the plate and hit ninth. Ozzie Albies has also hit Quintana hard in his career going 6-for-10 with a pair of homers.
Braves lineup 4/11 vs Mets— Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) April 11, 2024
1. Acuña RF
2. Albies 2B
3. Riley 3B
4. Olson 1B
5. Ozuna DH
6. Duvall LF
7. Harris CF
8. Arcia SS
9. Tromp C
RHP, Allan Winans
For the Mets, Francisco Alvarez returns to the lineup at catcher and will bat sixth. DJ Stewart is back in the lineup as the DH and is 2-for-5 with a homer in his career against Winans. Harrison Bader gets another start in center field and will hit ninth.
Mets lineup at Braves today (12:20 p.m.):— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 11, 2024
LF Brandon Nimmo
RF Starling Marte
SS Francisco Lindor
1B Pete Alonso
3B Brett Baty
C Francisco Alvarez
2B Jeff McNeil
DH DJ Stewart
CF Harrison Bader
--
LHP Jose Quintana
Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.
