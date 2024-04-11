Adam Duvall, Chadwick Tromp in Braves’ lineup Thursday against Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will wrap up a weather shortened three-game series at Truist Park Thursday afternoon. Allan Winans will make his season debut for Atlanta while New York will go with veteran lefty Jose Quintana.

The Braves will stick with the same announced lineup from Wednesday. Adam Duvall gets the start in left field with the lefty on the mound. Duvall is 3-for-8 with two homers in his career against Quintana. Chadwick Tromp will get the start behind the plate and hit ninth. Ozzie Albies has also hit Quintana hard in his career going 6-for-10 with a pair of homers.

Braves lineup 4/11 vs Mets



1. Acuña RF

2. Albies 2B

3. Riley 3B

4. Olson 1B

5. Ozuna DH

6. Duvall LF

7. Harris CF

8. Arcia SS

9. Tromp C



RHP, Allan Winans — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) April 11, 2024

For the Mets, Francisco Alvarez returns to the lineup at catcher and will bat sixth. DJ Stewart is back in the lineup as the DH and is 2-for-5 with a homer in his career against Winans. Harrison Bader gets another start in center field and will hit ninth.

Mets lineup at Braves today (12:20 p.m.):



LF Brandon Nimmo

RF Starling Marte

SS Francisco Lindor

1B Pete Alonso

3B Brett Baty

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Jeff McNeil

DH DJ Stewart

CF Harrison Bader

--

LHP Jose Quintana — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) April 11, 2024

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.