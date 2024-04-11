 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Duvall, Chadwick Tromp in Braves’ lineup Thursday against Mets

Adam Duvall is playing left field and hitting sixth for the Braves Thursday against lefty starter Jose Quintana.

By Kris Willis
Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will wrap up a weather shortened three-game series at Truist Park Thursday afternoon. Allan Winans will make his season debut for Atlanta while New York will go with veteran lefty Jose Quintana.

The Braves will stick with the same announced lineup from Wednesday. Adam Duvall gets the start in left field with the lefty on the mound. Duvall is 3-for-8 with two homers in his career against Quintana. Chadwick Tromp will get the start behind the plate and hit ninth. Ozzie Albies has also hit Quintana hard in his career going 6-for-10 with a pair of homers.

For the Mets, Francisco Alvarez returns to the lineup at catcher and will bat sixth. DJ Stewart is back in the lineup as the DH and is 2-for-5 with a homer in his career against Winans. Harrison Bader gets another start in center field and will hit ninth.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

