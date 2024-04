The Atlanta Braves will go for another series win when they wrap up a weather shortened three-game series against the New York Mets. Wednesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up in September. The Braves will start right-hander Allan Winans Thursday while the Mets will go with left-hander Jose Quintana.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Notes