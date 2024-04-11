 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves, Mets rain delay updates: Game scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The start of Thursday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets has been delayed due to some lingering rain. The tarp is on the field at Truist Park, but there should be a window to get the game in. When it does start, it will be Allan Winans facing off against Jose Quintana.

We will pass along further updates as they become available.

The game now is officially delayed.

It doesn’t look like it will be a lengthy delay, but as of now there is still no start time for Thursday’s game.

The grounds crew has started to sweep water off the tarp. Shouldn’t be too lengthy of a delay.

First pitch is now set for 1 p.m. ET.

