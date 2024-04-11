Braves, Mets rain delay updates: Game scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The start of Thursday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets has been delayed due to some lingering rain. The tarp is on the field at Truist Park, but there should be a window to get the game in. When it does start, it will be Allan Winans facing off against Jose Quintana.

We will pass along further updates as they become available.

The starting pitchers haven't taken the field yet. Looks like the start of today's game will be delayed. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 11, 2024

The game now is officially delayed.

Due to inclement weather, today’s first pitch has been delayed. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2024

It doesn’t look like it will be a lengthy delay, but as of now there is still no start time for Thursday’s game.

Tarp is still on the field here in Atlanta, and it's steadily raining, but this shouldn't be a major delay for the Mets and Braves. The sun is already peeking through at Truist Park. Plenty of time to get a game in this afternoon. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 11, 2024

The grounds crew has started to sweep water off the tarp. Shouldn’t be too lengthy of a delay.

Looks like the grounds crew is sweeping off the tarp. Shouldn't be that long of a delay — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) April 11, 2024

First pitch is now set for 1 p.m. ET.