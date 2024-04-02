This Day in Braves History: April 2nd

Braves Franchise History

1945 - Former broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton was born in Clio, Alabama on this day in 1945. Sutton would go on to win 324 games over a 23-year major league career.

MLB History

1874 - The batter’s box is officially adopted at the fourth meeting of the National Association in Boston. The association also decides that expulsion will be the penalty for any player that bets on his own team and any player betting on another team will forfeit his pay.

1931 - Miss Jackie Mitchell strikes out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in an exhibition game held at Engel Stadium in Chattanooga, TN. Mitchell is a 17-year old female who is a member of the Chattanooga Lookouts roster.

1976 - Oakland trades outfielder Reggie Jackson and pitcher Ken Holtzman to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielder Don Baylor and pitchers Mike Torrez and Paul Mitchell.

1982 - Billy Martin orders pitcher Steve McCatty to go to home plate with a 15-inch toy bat as a protest of the rule preventing the use of the designated hitter in National League ballparks. Umpire Jim Quick refuses to let McCatty use the bat.

1995 - The longest strike in major league baseball history comes to an end after the owners accept the players’ March 31st unconditional offer to return to work. The decision to return is made after a US District Court issued an injunction restoring terms and conditions of the previous CBA. Teams will play a 144-game regular season schedule.

1996 - Cecil Fielder records his first stolen base of his 11-year career. It comes in his 1,097th game.

2003 - Alex Rodriguez becomes the youngest player in major league history to hit 300 home runs.

2012 - Joey Votto agrees to a 10-year, $225 million contract with the Reds while Giants pitcher Matt Cain agrees to a six-year, $127 million contract with San Francisco.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.