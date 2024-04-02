Braves News: Austin Riley goes deep, Charlie Morton cruises to victory and more

It was a cold and miserable day in Chicago as the Braves opened their series against the White Sox.
Many Braves, especially Ronald Acuna Jr., appeared to not be having their usual level of fun on Monday in the cold, rainy weather. Fortunately, the bats of the Braves did not become cold, as they backed an excellent performance by Charlie Morton in a 9-0 victory.
The left side of the Braves infield did most of the damage, via a two-run double from Orlando Arcia and four RBIs for Austin Riley. It was awesome to see Riley have a great game, as he had a bit of a rough start to the season in Philadelphia. In the end, the Braves improved to 3-1 as their offense continued to dominate.
Braves News
- Bryce Elder was sensational in his season debut in Triple A on Sunday.
- Many Former Braves and former White Sox will enjoy seeing each other this weekend on their new teams, including Aaron Bummer who felt right at home returning to Chicago.
- Tyler Matzek has looked good so far this season in his return to the mound.
MLB News
- Ronel Blanco threw a no-hitter in only his eighth career start on Monday.
- Jordan Westburg hit a walk-off home run for Baltimore.
- Shota Imanaga produced nine strikeouts in his MLB Debut.
- Rangers third baseman Josh Jung will likely miss time after fracturing his wrist on Monday.
- The White Sox resigned Mike Clevinger.
- Alek Thomas of the Diamondbacks will miss time with a hamstring injury.
- In a surprise move, the Athletics optioned Esteury Ruiz to the minors.
