Braves News: Austin Riley goes deep, Charlie Morton cruises to victory and more

It was a cold and miserable day in Chicago as the Braves opened their series against the White Sox.

Many Braves, especially Ronald Acuna Jr., appeared to not be having their usual level of fun on Monday in the cold, rainy weather. Fortunately, the bats of the Braves did not become cold, as they backed an excellent performance by Charlie Morton in a 9-0 victory.

The left side of the Braves infield did most of the damage, via a two-run double from Orlando Arcia and four RBIs for Austin Riley. It was awesome to see Riley have a great game, as he had a bit of a rough start to the season in Philadelphia. In the end, the Braves improved to 3-1 as their offense continued to dominate.

Braves News

Bryce Elder was sensational in his season debut in Triple A on Sunday.

Many Former Braves and former White Sox will enjoy seeing each other this weekend on their new teams, including Aaron Bummer who felt right at home returning to Chicago.

Tyler Matzek has looked good so far this season in his return to the mound.

MLB News