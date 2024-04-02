Reynaldo Lopez set to make his Braves’ debut Tuesday against White Sox

The Atlanta Braves came into the cold and gloomy weather of Chicago yesterday and came away with a 9-0 victory over the White Sox after multiple rain delays which resulted in the game being called before it reached the ninth inning.

This evening, Reynaldo Lopez is set to make his first start as part of the Atlanta Braves as well as his first start slotted in as a full-time starter since 2020 (he has made spot starts since then). To make things even more interesting, it is against his former team in the Chicago White Sox.

Only five members of the White Sox have faced Lopez before. None of Nicky Lopez, Paul DeJong, Martin Maldonado, Kevin Pillar, or Andrew Benintendi have been very successful against him. Interestingly, the player with the same surname has faced Reynoldo Lopez the most. Nicky Lopez has faced Reynoldo Lopez the most since he (Nicky) was part of the Royals for five of the years that Reynoldo Lopez pitched for the division rival White Sox.

Nicky Lopez has had fourteen at bats against Reynaldo Lopez in which he has an OPS of .742. No other player that has faced him has an OPS above .633.

The White Sox will be sending Garrett Crochet to the mound. When Crochet made his debut in 2020, he was the first player since Xavier Nady in the year 2000 to go straight to MLB by skipping the minor leagues. This is the first year that Crochet is slotted as a starter as a professional. He made his debut as a starter for the Sox on Opening Day against the Tigers and pitched 6.0 innings while striking out eight, walking zero, and only giving up one run.

Prior to this year, Crochet has pitched 73.0 innings with a sterling 2.71 ERA and 3.16 FIP. He has struggled with walks at 4.9 walks per nine innings, but he has a very good 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves send their number five starter up against the White Sox’s number one starter. It will be fun to see if the Braves’ offense, who has averaged 8.5 runs per game, will continue their tear against a potential budding star in Garrett Crochet.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 2, 7:40 p.m. ET

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan