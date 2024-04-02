 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. White Sox Tuesday game thread

The Braves look to keep the White Sox winless

By Sam Peebles
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox
Braves look to dominate the Sox again
After defeating the White Sox 9-0 yesterday in the gloomy weather, the Atlanta Braves look to keep the White Sox winless and for their offense to continue to rake.

The Braves are currently averaging 8.5 runs per game and lead the league in run differential (+22). They will face off against the White Sox’s new ace Garrett Crochet. The Braves bring their new number five starter and former White Sox RP Reynaldo Lopez to the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Notes

