Former Braves prospect Braden Shewmake in opposing lineup as Braves face the White Sox

The Atlanta Braves look to defeat the White Sox again in another matchup that could be in for some bad weather.

The White Sox announced their lineup and former Braves prospect Braden Shewmake, who was dealt this offseason, will face his former organization for the first time.

Set for Game 2 vs. the Braves pic.twitter.com/ZlPQtJW4PA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2024

Former Brave Nicky Lopez is also in the lineup as well. He leads all of his teammates in at bats against Braves’ starter Reynaldo Lopez. Nicky Lopez has fourteen at bats against Reynaldo Lopez in which he has a .214 batting average and .742 OPS. Andrew Benintendi has a .633 OPS, and Martin Maldonado has a .600 OPS against Lopez. No other hitter in the lineup has a hit versus him.

As expected Adam Duvall will bee joining the lineup in LF since the White Sox will have a LHP on mound.

Only two hitters for the Braves have ever faced Crochet. Duvall has one sacrifice RBI against him with zero at bats and Matt Olson is 0-1 with a walk.

The Braves have been successful against lefties, especially Ozzie Albies who hit .391/.406/.617 against them last year. Here is to hoping the Braves’ success continues against lefties when they face the White Sox’s new ace.