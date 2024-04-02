Braves sign catcher Sandy León; re-sign pitcher Jackson Stephens to Minor League deals

The Atlanta Braves have signed veteran catcher Sandy León to a Minor League contract and also brought back right-handed reliever Jackson Stephens according to the team’s transaction page.

León, a 12-year MLB veteran, adds organizational depth at catcher with Sean Murphy currently sidelined with a strained oblique and Chadwick Tromp now with the big-league club.

León saw action in 21 games with the World Series Champion Texas Rangers last season, hitting a paltry .146/.186/.195 in 44 plate appearances. For his career, he has appeared in 554 games with minimal offensive output including 31 career home runs in 1,729 plate appearances and a 57 OPS+.

A career back-up catcher, the 35-year-old Venezuela-native debuted in 2012 and has seen MLB action in each season since. He adds depth at Triple-A Gwinnett where he joins Sebastian Rivero on the Stripers’ active roster. The team also added catcher Ryan Casteel to the developmental list.

For Stephens, it is a return to the Braves organization where he has pitched since the 2022 season. The 29-year-old was one of the last cuts in Spring Training this season. He saw action in five games for the Braves in 2023 after returning from injury giving the team 12 innings of relief with a 152 ERA+ in a miniscule sample size. He pitched in 39 contests for Atlanta in 2022 and give the team 53.2 innings of effective relief work with a 112 ERA+ and a 1.342 WHIP.

In Stephens, Atlanta has a known veteran who can of offer the Braves a low-to-mid-leverage arm who can pitch multiple innings if needed. Stephens joins a Gwinnett bullpen that rosters multiple former MLB relievers including former closer Ken Giles.