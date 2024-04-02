Reynaldo López sharp, Ozuna homers twice, but Braves come up short in loss to White Sox

The Atlanta Braves faced off against the White Sox in another game filled with cold weather in what turned out to be a pitcher’s dual.

Both Reynaldo López for the Braves and Garrett Crochet for the White Sox pitched no-hitters through a solid portion of their respective outings. Crochet gave up the first Braves base runner when he walked Matt Olson in the second, but did not give up a hit until there was one out in the top of the fifth.

Reynaldo López was also cruising for most of the night in his first start for the Braves (and also against his former team). López did not give up his first baserunner until Moncada hit a single off of him in the fourth inning. López was able to recover and make it through that inning without giving up a run.

The Braves looked like they might strike first in top of the fifth when Duvall and Arcia both were able to hit a single against Crochet, but the rally was stopped when Chadwick Tromp grounded into a fielders choice to third with two outs.

The White Sox ended up striking first when they were able to string together some hits off of López. Andrew Benintendi singled, followed by Yoán Moncada drawing a walk. After Luis Robert Jr. flied out, Gavin Sheets came through with a single to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead. Lopez was able to mitigate any further damage by getting Andrew Vaughn to ground into a double play.

In the next inning the Braves were able to strike back when Marcell Ozuna golfed his second HR of the season just over the left field wall, making the score 1-1.

A.J Minter came in to relieve López in the bottom of the seventh, but then promptly gave the lead right back when Paul DeJong took him deep with a pinch hit home run into the left field seats.

Paul DeJong coming up CLUTCH! pic.twitter.com/CNG3Efqwbp — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 3, 2024

Minter was able to strike out old friend Kevin Pillar followed by two more outs to finish up the inning with no further damage.

The Braves looked like they were going to rally when Kelenic, Acuña, and Albies drew back-to-back-to-back walks with only one out, but then Austin Riley hit into a double play to end the inning.

Pierce Johnson relieved Minter in the eighth, but struggled a bit. After retiring the first two hitters he faced, he gave up a double to Luis Robert Jr., followed by a walk to Gavin Sheets, and then a single to Andrew Vaughn to score Robert Jr. to give the Sox a 3-1 lead.

Marcell Ozuna apparently did not want to be outdone by a pinch hit HR from DeJong and went deep for his second HR of the night in the top of the ninth to bring the Braves within one run.

Duvall struck out following the HR which put the Braves down one with two outs in the ninth with no men on. A rally started brewing when Michael Harris walked, followed by Orlando Arcia hitting a single to put two men on. However, the Braves were not able to capitalize as Travis d’Arnaud popped out to DeJong to end the game.

Most days when you have an offense like the Braves do, holding the opponent to only three runs would have been enough. Unfortunately, other than Ozuna’s two HRs, a pair of singles from red hot Orlando Arcia, and a single from Duvall, the Braves’ offense was held in check by Garrett Crochet and crew.

It appears the White Sox fans may have a budding star in Garret Crochet. Here is to hoping the Braves can rebound tomorrow in their final game of the series as Spencer Strider is slotted to start.