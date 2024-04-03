Braves Minor League Recap: Stripers struggle to get the bats going in loss to Louisville

With this being the first week of Minor League baseball, the only Atlanta Braves affiliate that is playing is their Triple-A team.

(3-1) Louisville Bats 2, (2-2) Gwinnett Stripers 1

David Fletcher 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

Eli White 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K

Allan Winans 5 ⅔ IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K

The Stripers bats didn’t do nearly enough against the Bats. At the time of the lineup JP Martinez and David Fletcher combined to go 3-for-7 with an RBI and walk. Outside of that duo, the rest of the lineup went a combined 2-for-23 with five strikeouts. Collectively the team went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position whilst grounding into two doubles plays.

The Stripers pitchers allowed their fair share of base runners with 11 Bats reaching safely. However they did enough to limit them to just two runs, in part because of their 11 punch outs. Winans control on the night was relatively fine, throwing strikes on 54 of his 86 pitches for strikes with just one walk. But he was saddled with the loss as he allowed two earned runs. Behind Winans was the trio of Ben Bowden, Ray Kerr and Grant Holmes who combined for 3 ⅓ scoreless frames with each pitcher striking out two.