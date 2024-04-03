Braves News: Reynaldo López debuts, minor league additions, and more

The Atlanta Braves were handed a 3-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Windy City. The main storyline for the Braves was the debut of Reynaldo López, who tossed six innings of one-run ball. He walked two and struck out five.

Reynaldo López masterpiece pic.twitter.com/7n8GgL10KD — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 3, 2024

“I think I went out focused,” López said of his start. “It was a quality outing. I think the most important thing is that I went out and did my job.”

“It gave me a lot of confidence,” he added. “This start meant a lot to me. I went three years without a start in the big leagues, and my confidence increased after this one.”

López was acquired by the club in November and has already become a valuable piece of the Braves’ pitching staff.

The Braves had a quiet Tuesday night offensively, as the team only tallied five hits. Marcell Ozuna homered twice to give the Braves their only runs.

The series finale is slated for this afternoon with Spencer Strider back on the bump.

More Braves News:

The Braves made a couple of moves over the last few days adding catcher Sandy León and pitcher Jackson Stephens on minor league deals. The Braves just cut Stephens this year in the final round of Spring Training roster trims. As for León, it will be his first stint with the Braves.

MLB News:

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired catcher Joey Bart from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for a minor league pitcher. Bart was drafted No. 2 overall in 2018.

The New York Yankees traded left-hander Nick Ramirez to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations. To clear a roster spot, the Dodgers transferred pitcher Brusdar Graterol to the 60-day injured list.

The Seattle Mariners signed former Brave Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015.

The Texas Rangers placed third baseman Josh Jung on the 10-day injured list with a broken wrist. He is expected to miss six weeks and will be replaced with infield prospect Justin Foscue.

The Miami Marlins acquired INF Emmanuel Rivera from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations.

MLB executive Larry Lucchino died at age 78. He was the former president of the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Baltimore Orioles.