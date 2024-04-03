Spencer Strider, Braves set to wrap up series against White Sox, weather permitting

Weather permitting, the Atlanta Braves will wrap up a three-game series Wednesday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. Spencer Strider is scheduled to make his second start of the season for Atlanta while the White Sox will reportedly go with a bullpen game.

The weather has been the story of the series so far. Both teams battled rain and cold temperatures in Monday’s opener which included a pair of rain delays. The Braves took home a 9-0 win and the game was ultimately called after the eighth inning. Tuesday’s game was relatively dry, but cold temperatures and high winds made it an uncomfortable experience. Atlanta came up just short 3-2 in Reynaldo Lopez’s season debut. Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday along with more cold temperatures which will make completing the series a challenge.

If the game does happen, Strider will make his second start of the season after a solid debut in Philadelphia. Strider cruised through the first four innings against the Phillies on Opening Day before running into trouble in the fifth. A two-run home run by Brandon Marsh was the only blemish on Strider’s line as he struck out eight over five innings.

The White Sox opened the season with just four starting pitchers on their 26-man roster. The expectation is that they are planning to go with a bullpen game on Wednesday.

Atlanta’s high powered offense managed just five hits in Tuesday’s loss with all of their runs coming off the bat of Marcell Ozuna who homered twice. Orlando Arcia added two more hits to continue his hot start to the season. Adam Duvall, who started the game against lefty Garrett Crochet, accounted for Atlanta’s other hit in the game. The Braves left seven men on base and were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 2:10 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South. Again the weather makes this an iffy proposition so stay tuned for updates.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, April 3, 2:10 p.m. ET

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan