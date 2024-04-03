Luis Guillorme starts at shortstop as Braves wrap up series against White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are set to wrap up a three-game series Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox weather permitting. Both teams have submitted lineups, and the game is scheduled to get underway at 2:10 p.m. ET. It was snowing in Chicago this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s. Snow is expected to continue before changing over to rain in the afternoon.

If the game does happen, Spencer Strider will be on the mound for Atlanta. Luis Guillorme will make his first start of the season at shortstop in place of Orlando Arcia and will be hitting ninth.

Dominic Leone will start a bullpen game for the White Sox. Braden Shewmake gets another start at shortstop and is batting sixth Wednesday. Nicky Lopez will be at second base and hitting seventh.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET, but stay tuned for further updates with regards to the weather.