Orlando Arcia out of Wednesday’s lineup as precaution

Orlando Arcia felt some tenderness in his side during a swing Tuesday night and is out of the lineup Wednesday.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Orlando Arcia is out of the Atlanta Braves’ lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox. Arcia had two more hits in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss, but felt some tenderness in his side on swing late in the game. The Braves aren’t going to take any chances, especially given the frigid temperatures in Chicago. Luis Guillorme will start at shortstop in place of Arcia Wednesday.

The good news is that Arcia told the AJC’s Justin Toscano that he is feeling 100 percent Wednesday. The Braves have already lost Sean Murphy to an oblique strain on their season opening road trip. Atlanta has an off day on Thursday before returning to Truist Park for their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday.

Guillorme is currently the only back up infielder on the active roster. If Arcia were to go down for any length of time, the Braves likely add veteran infielder David Fletcher, who is currently at Gwinnett.

