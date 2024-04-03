Braves, White Sox matchup Wednesday has been postponed

Wednesday’s series finale between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox has been cancelled due to inclement weather at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET which was a mutual off day for both clubs.

Today’s series finale in Chicago has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled to Thursday, June 27th with a start time of 4:10 PM ET. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 3, 2024

The Braves will be off again on Thursday before returning to Truist Park Friday for their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Spencer Strider was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game but will likely be pushed back to Friday’s game at home.