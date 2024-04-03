 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves, White Sox matchup Wednesday has been postponed

The game will be made up on June 27.

By Kris Willis
/ new
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago White Sox Photo by David Banks/Getty Images

Wednesday’s series finale between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox has been cancelled due to inclement weather at Guaranteed Rate Field. The game will be made up on Thursday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET which was a mutual off day for both clubs.

The Braves will be off again on Thursday before returning to Truist Park Friday for their home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Spencer Strider was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game but will likely be pushed back to Friday’s game at home.

In This Stream

Braves vs. White Sox: April 1-3

View all 14 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power