PTBNL Episode 76: Braves’ first week is underway, weather problems, early look at the rotation and the newcomers

Stephen and guest host Shawn Coleman are back with another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this week’s episode, the guys talk about early impressions on the first week of the season, along with predictable weather problems and weird scheduling. The guys also discussed the hot start Jarred Kelenic has gotten off to as well as strong opening starts from Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez.

