Braves News: Arcia treated with caution, game postponement, more

The Braves’ game on Wednesday was postponed to June 27th at 4:10 PM ET, which was highly predictable due to a large mix of frozen and non-frozen precipitation that was known to be coming in for days. It is a bit questionable that it wasn’t postponed earlier than it was, but weather can be unpredictable and the logistical situation may have warranted holding out some hope. Speaking of the logistical situation, the rescheduled date isn’t too bad for Atlanta, as they will have just finished up a series in St. Louis before heading to Chicago to play the one game, which isn’t an awful distance, although they do have to go back to Atlanta after playing Chicago. It also creates a stretch of “only” 10 straight game days, which could have been worse.

Braves News

Orlando Arcia was out of the lineup Wednesday, before the game was postponed due to “tenderness” in his side that he experienced the night before. Snitker said that he felt 100% on Wednesday, however, so one would assume that he will be perfectly fine by Friday.

The Braves will finish their season series with the White Sox in Chicago on June 27th.

MLB News

Justin Verlander will reportedly begin his rehab assignment on Sunday for his shoulder injury.

Kansas City voters rejected a tax measure that would fund a news Royals’ stadium and renovations for the Chiefs’ stadium.

The Mets signed old friend Julio Teheran to a major league deal worth $2.5 million plus incentives.

Josh Jung will miss 2-3 months after getting a wrist surgery.