Braves Minor League Recap: Huascar Ynoa makes first start of season as Gwinnett shuts out Louisville

The Stripers used a solid outing from Ynoa — combined with good relief from the bullpen — to beat Louisville 3-2.

Eli White, CF: 2-3, RBI, 2 R

Andrew Velazquez, 2B: 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R

Huascar Ynoa, SP: 4 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K

Huascar Ynoa made his first appearance of the 2024 season as he looks to work his way back from Tommy John surgery and position himself as a viable option for the big league staff down the road.

But on Wednesday, Ynoa tossed four innings of scoreless ball while allowing just 2 hits and a walk on the night.

Ynoa got some early run support in the bottom of the first. After J.P. Martinez and Eli White laced back-to-back singles, Martinez scored on a Luis Liberato sac fly to make it 1-0 Gwinnett. White would score on the next at-bat, as Phillip Evans grounded out to bring him home making it 2-0.

The Stipers would tack on another run in the home half of the third on a solo homer off the bat of Andrew Velazquez, making it 3-0. Luke Waddell would score in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Leury Garcia sac fly to make it a 4-0 ballgame as Ynoa exited to start the fifth.

Taylor Widener came on and tossed a scoreless frame before the Stripers scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth — on singles from White and Evans — to extend the Gwinnett lead to 6-0. The final run of the game came on a Williams single that plated Liberato to make it 7-0 Stripers.

Widener tossed a pair of scoreless innings before giving way to Jackson Stephens and Daysbel Hernandez capped off the night for Gwinnett as the Stripers shut out Louisville to move to 3-2 on the season.