Thursday night open thread

It’s a bit of a quiet day in MLB-land

By Ivan the Great
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Leaving aside all the inane drama associated with the Athletics, it’s a bit of a quiet day in terms of the MLB schedule today. There are only six games on the schedule, and two of them are a Tigers-Mets doubleheader. Of those, only two remain to be started — the Pirates and Nationals, which will start soon, and then the White Sox and Royals, which has a start time of 7:40 pm ET.

That White Sox game may be of particular interest to Braves fans, because their listed starting pitcher in the game is none other than Michael Soroka. The erstwhile Braves right-hander had a pretty crappy 2024 debut with an 0/3 K/BB ratio across five innings and ended up with an ERA, FIP, and xFIP all above 7.00, and an xERA above 8.00. We’ll hope and root and cheer for better this time around against the Royals.

