Braves Minor League recap: Vines shows out, Gwinnett falls short

The Stripers took on the Bats on Thursday evening, and Darius Vines showed off his changeup across seven innings. Gwinnett’s last day as the spotlight team until September ended in disappointment, however. Tomorrow the other three Atlanta Braves affiliates will be in action, giving us our first full taste of minor league baseball in 2024.

(3-3) Gwinnett Stripers 4, (4-2) Louisville Bats 5

Box Score

Statcast

JP Martinez, CF: 1-5

Luke Waddell, SS: 2-5, 2B, 3B,

Darius Vines, SP: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 3.75 ERA

Ken Giles, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 0.00 ERA

Gwinnett got a strong outing from Darius Vines, but couldn’t hold on to their lead late before ultimately falling in extra innings. Vines used his changeup to great effect, forcing the Bats to either whiff or roll over most of those that he threw. In total Vines recorded 13 of his outs via the changeup without allowing Louisville to reach base once on any plate appearance ended by the changeup. He dominated the first four hitters of the game, but Conner Capel got one of Vines’s fastballs in the zone and put it on the right field berm for a solo home run. This was the only hit Louisville had in the early going and Vines was protecting a one run lead through most of the middle innings.

Luke Waddell had his biggest day so far this season with a couple of extra base hits, and the first of these was a key play early in the game. Leury Garcia singled in the first inning and Phillip Evans drew a two-out walk to bring Waddell to the plate with the chance to do some damage. Waddell managed to turn on a fastball well inside on his hand, and he kept it fair down the first base line. It rolled into the corner for a triple, clearing the bases and putting Gwinnett on top 2-0. This was the last hit they would record until the seventh inning as both sides stayed locked in a pitcher’s duel. In the seventh inning Vines made his second mistake, hanging a slider to Capel that he was able to just sneak over the right field wall for a game-tying home run. Neither side found further success through the nine innings and the teams headed to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth the Stripers turned to Jake Walsh, and he had a rough go of it. Walsh walked the first batter he faced, then after recording a strikeout allowed a single to put Louisville on top. He would clutch up in this situation though, getting another strikeout and a line out to strand the runner at third base. Ryan Casteel immediately tied up the game with a base hit in the bottom of the tenth inning and with the top of the Stripers order unable to come through further it headed to an 11th inning. This time Louisville did plate two runs and the Gwinnett offense had work to do to stay in the game. Luke Waddell came to the plate with one out, and managed to drop a ball right in between the left and center fielder for a double to put Gwinnett in the game. The bottom half of the order would fail to produce further, with Andrew Velazquez striking out and Ryan Casteel flying out to end the game.