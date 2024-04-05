Braves News: Diamondbacks incoming, Huascar Ynoa deals for Gwinnett, and more

The Atlanta Braves enjoyed an off day on Thursday as the club gears up for tonight’s home-opener at Truist Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Braves enter the series with a 3-2 record, already showcasing their ridiculously strong offense. The Diamondbacks, who won the National League pennant last season, enter play with a 4-3 record.

The three-game set gets underway tonight at 7:20 ET with Spencer Strider on the bump against Arizona’s Tommy Henry. Game two is slated for Saturday night at 7:20 ET with a Max Fried-Brandon Pfaadt matchup. And finally, the series wraps up on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 ET with Chris Sale facing off against Ryne Nelson.

The Braves aim to start the season at Truist on a high note after a road trip up North.

More Braves News:

Huascar Ynoa made his first start of the season for the Gwinnett Stripers, tossing four innings of scoreless baseball. More in the minor league recap.

Episode 76 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses week one of the 2024 season, the starting rotation, newcomers, and more.

MLB News:

The Athletics are officially leaving Oakland after the 2024 season. The team will play in Sacramento from 2025-2027 before relocating to Las Vegas.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are expected to activate outfielder Randal Grichuk ahead of the series against the Braves. He underwent ankle surgery in January and has yet to make his Dbacks debut.

Houston Astros LHP Bennett Sousa underwent surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome. He will miss all of 2024.

The Chicago White Sox have officially announced their one-year, $3M deal with right-hander Mike Clevinger. To open a spot on the 40-man roster, the club designated Jose Rodriguez for assignment.

Miami Marlins right-hander Eury Perez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of 2024. His procedure is set for Monday.

The Washington Nationals announced that outfielder Victor Robles was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s game.