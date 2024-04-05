Augusta GreenJackets opening day roster has seven top 30 prospects

Thankfully we have finally been blessed with our minor league opening day rosters, just a few hours before first pitch, and the Augusta GreenJackets are running out yet another young team of prospects. Seven of Battery Power’s top 30 Atlanta Braves prospects grace this roster, including three 2023 draftees.

Y'all wanna roster? We'll give ya a roster! Introducing your 2024 GreenJackets!



https://t.co/fBUCCFPwla pic.twitter.com/ToP0ceMfto — Augusta GreenJackets (@GreenJackets) April 5, 2024

Pitching

Cade Kuehler was last season’s second round pick, and is the highest-rated pitcher on the roster coming in as BP’s 15th best prospect overall. Kuehler dominated at Campbell prior to being drafted, then in two games with Augusta last season did not allow a run. The most interesting prospect from this list won’t be him, however, as that nod goes to 19th-ranked Adam Maier. Maier was drafted in the 7th round in 2022, but due to elbow trouble hasn’t pitched since early in his season at Oregon that year. He will finally make his long-awaited debut with the Braves this season and all eyes will be on him. 16th ranked Seth Keller dominated early in the season with Augusta in 2023, but after an injury sent him on an injured list stint he was not the same guy upon returning. Keller saw a major dip in velocity and command and struggled immensely down the stretch, but if he can recapture his early season form he has the talent to succeed. 19 year old Garrett Baumann will face his first full professional season after getting one game in Augusta last year, but he isn’t the youngest pitcher on the roster. That would be Didier Fuentes, BP’s 23rd-ranked prospect, who struggled in ten games with Augusta in 2023 but has a fastball he can run into the upper 90s. Other notable arms include left handed pitcher Adam Shoemaker who has struggled early in his professional career, lefty reliever Mitch Farris, and 2019 second round pick Beau Philip who is making the transition from shortstop to pitching.

Position Players

The Augusta lineup will feature two of the most exciting athletes in the system with Diego Benitez and Isaiah Drake. Benitez was the Braves top international signee in 2022, and in 46 games in rookie ball last season he put up a 91 wRC+ as an 18 year old. Benitez has struggled a bit with contact, but has received praise for his physical development. Isaiah Drake is arguably the best pure athlete in the system, with 80 grade speed and the ability to hit for power. Drake is still 18 and will be so until mid July, so while his hit tool is still a question his age and pure talent are going to garner significant intrigue. Drake was part of the Braves spring breakout roster and had an RBI triple before leaving with cramps. The roster features a handful of interesting fringe prospects, including Will Verdung. Verdung can play both second and third base and put up crazy numbers at the Junior College level before being drafted. Kade Kern got some run with the major league club in spring training and has great athleticism and some solid on base skill. 19 year old Robert Gonzalez was part of the same signing class as Benitez, and has put up decent numbers in his young career.