Spencer Strider now gets to pitch home opener as Braves face Diamondbacks

After playing their first week of games in dreary weather, the Atlanta Braves are finally set to play regular season baseball in the comfortable and (relatively) warmer confines of Truist Park as they are scheduled to play their home opener tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While the Braves were unable to get in their series finale on the South Side of Chicago, that only meant that Spencer Strider’s next start got pushed from Wednesday to Friday and now he’ll be able to say that he started both Opening Day and the home opener just over a week later. Either way, it’s usually a great day whenever this guy is pitching on the mound and his start on Opening Day was actually pretty solid — five innings pitched, eight strikeouts, two walks and three hits allowed. Unfortunately, one of those hits was a two-run homer during a rough fifth inning that marked the end of his day but other than that rough inning, it was the type of performance that we’re used to from Strider.

This’ll be Strider’s first time pitching against the Diamondbacks in Cobb County, as all of his other run-ins against Arizona took place in the desert. His most recent game against the Diamondbacks came back in early June of last season, which is when Strider went six, struck out seven and gave up three hits but walked four and conceded a pair of runs. Those ended up being the only runs Arizona scored in that one as the Braves won the game 5-2.

That game was also notable since it included one of Ronald Acuña Jr.'s most majestic-looking home runs of 2023, where he hit one into the daggone concourse at Chase Field. Hopefully Acuña will ring in the new baseball year at Truist Park by hitting one of similar distance tonight! It's a lot to ask of any player but if anybody can do it, it's this fella.

One of the pitchers that Acuña will have a chance against is Arizona's starter for the night, Tommy Henry. This'll be the first time that Henry has faced the Braves and he's coming off of a performance at home against the Rockies where he ended up in the "loss” column after giving up six hits (including a homer from Ezequiel Tovar) and five earned runs to Colorado. Needless to say, it was an inauspicious start to the season for Henry — especially since the Diamondbacks need him to step up in the absence of Eduardo Rodriguez. Henry didn't exactly have the best spring training results either and while you can usually toss that to the wayside once the real games get started, you really don't want to carry a rough spring into a rough start to the season — especially when it comes to giving up runs against the road version of the Rockies.

That's not to say that the Braves shouldn't be taking him seriously as a pitcher — everybody's in The Show for a reason and Henry's reason is that his breaking stuff is really, really good. He's got a sinker, a slider and a particularly-effective changeup that saw him record a Whiff percentage of 33.3 percent on it last season. He also has a four-seamer that'll touch 91 miles per hour on a good day. In fact, it's that four-seamer that will usually get him into trouble — that's the pitch that he hung in the zone that gave Tovar the chance to hit his game-tying home run.

Needless to say, if Henry serves something up like that to Atlanta's lineup then he might get himself in some real trouble. The Braves in 2023 were the best-hitting team in baseball against left-handed pitching, as they went .288/.350/.521 as a unit with a wOBA of .368, an Isolated Power number of .233 and a collective wRC+ of 131. Now granted, the Braves did similar damage against right-handed pitching so they really didn't care which arm you threw from but they definitely enjoyed their time smashing lefties over the course of last season and will be looking to keep it up this season.

Dating back to 2018, the Diamondbacks have always played the Braves pretty tough no matter what the venue is. I wouldn't be shocked if this was another closely-fought contest between these two. The Diamondbacks proved last season that they deserve to have their fair share of respect put on their name and now they get to experience what it's like to be one of the teams that everybody circles on their schedule. The Braves have plenty of experience with that and are surely going to be up for the challenge as the current holders of the National League Pennant make their way to Cobb County for this season's home opener.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, April 5, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv, DBACKS.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan