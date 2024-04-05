Orlando Arcia will be in the lineup for Braves against Diamondbacks

Here we go, folks! The lineups for tonight's home opener are out and it's time to give them a look. As usual when it comes to the Atlanta Braves, you usually know what to expect with this crew on any given day but there was a bit of drama due to Orlando Arcia being held out of the lineup back on Wednesday. This was due to the infielder reportedly feeling tenderness in his side and not wanting to risk anything — especially considering that it was brick cold outside in Chicago.

Tonight's lineups have been revealed and as usual, let's start with how our Braves are looking for this evening:

Orlando Arcia is indeed back in the lineup, which is good to see and also confirms that his planned absence from Wednesday's scheduled game was in fact totally precautionary. Meanwhile, Adam Duvall is getting the start in left field tonight. So far this season, Duvall has started each game where the Braves have faced a lefty and Jarred Kelenic has gotten the nod whenever there's a right-hander on the mound so it's become pretty clear what the Braves are doing with regard to those two outfielders.

On the other side of things, here's how the Arizona Diamondbacks will look for tonight's contest:

Well, there's a familiar face batting fifth for Arizona tonight, as Joc Pederson will be the starting DH for the Diamondbacks this evening. Aside from the fact that we know he's going to be receiving a warm welcome (and maybe we'll hear some cheers from the hardcore fans for old friend Jace Peterson), this is definitely a very unique lineup for Arizona when compared to what they've been trotting out lately. One thing that remains the same is the top four and it's definitely a dangerous group of hitters to deal with. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Ketel Marte in particular have both gotten off to good starts this season, so hopefully Spencer Strider can make sure that they (among others) stay quiet tonight.

Tonight's game starts at 7:20 P.M. E.T. and can be seen on Bally Sports South, MLB.tv or dbacks.com/watch if you're out of the market, you really like the Diamondbacks and want to watch them for an entire season for $99.99.