Braves vs. Diamondbacks game thread

For the first time in roughly six months, the Atlanta Braves will be playing a baseball game at Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia. While the weather figures to be relatively chilly for this time of year in the Atlanta metro area, it's going to be clear and also downright tropical compared to where they've been to start the season.

The competition will surely be hot, as the reigning NL Champions Arizona Diamondbacks are rolling into town for a three-game series. Spencer Strider is getting the ball for Atlanta, though, and you always like the Braves’ chances whenever he's going. Hopefully we'll see the Braves open up their home schedule with a big win tonight.

Game Notes