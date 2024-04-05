Bullpen picks up a struggling Spencer Strider and enables an extra innings walk-off win

Facing the losers of last year’s World Series, the Braves looked to get a win in their home opener behind Spencer Strider.

Strider got up 0-2 on Ketel Marte, leading off, but hung a slider right in the middle of the plate, which Marte took over the right field wall for a leadoff home. Strider allowed a bloop single with one out and a cheap bloop double to Braves’ Legend Joc Pederson with two outs, followed by a well-hit RBI double from Eugenio Suarez off the wall. The Braves found themselves in an early hole with some bad luck and a few missed locations from Spencer. Strider got a ground ball to Austin for the final out, holding the score at 3-0.

Ozzie got the Braves’ first hit of the game, working from the right side of the plate, with a line drive up the middle for a single. Matt Olson was hit by a pitch after an Austin Riley strikeout to put a second runner on for Marcell with two outs. Marcell delivered a run with a strong line drive up the middle and passed the baton Adam Duvall, who grounded out softly to end the inning. Strider looked better in the second, with two strikeouts and a soft groundout, but his velocity was sitting more mid-90s than the upper 90s we are used to. Orlando drew a one out walk, but d’Arnaud struck out and Ronald grounded out to strand him. Strider managed a scoreless third with a strikeout and a walk, but sat 94-96 with the fastball again. Ozzie and Austin hit into mild contact outs, but Matt Olson tanked a homer to center field, cutting the deficit to one run.

Spencer got some bad luck in the fourth, as a leadoff grounder and two soft-hit balls that turned into a single and double brought home a run. He got some help from Ronald on a fly ball near the foul line. Spencer loaded the bases with a walk to Corbin Carroll and walked Gurriel with some really bad misses for the balls he threw, bringing home another run. He did get Christian Walker to fly out to hold the score at 5-2, but this has been one of Strider’s worst outings in terms of velocity and command.

Adam Duvall barreled a ball to lead off the home fourth, but was unlucky to see it find a glove for an out. Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia hit back to back singles to give the Braves a real threat with one out. Travis hit a chopper right up the middle for what could have been a double-play and it bounced off of Marte’s glove to load the bases for Ronald Acuna Jr. Unfortunately, Ronald struck out looking on a changeup that was pretty clearly a few inches off the outside of the plate in the biggest spot of the game so far and Ozzie grounded out to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

Jesse Chavez came in for Strider to start the fifth, in what was probably the right call by Snitker. Jesse walked the leadoff batter, but did what he does in a Braves uniform and got out of the inning unscathed. Marcell hit a double off the wall with two outs in the bottom fifth, as he is starting the season very well. Adam Duvall walked, giving Michael Harris a big chance with two outs against the lefty starter, Henry near 100 pitches. Michael struck out on a nice slider to squander another opportunity. Chavez cruised through an easy 1-2-3 top sixth. D’Arnaud singled and reached second on a wild pitch, but was stranded again, as became a theme in this game.

Joe Jimenez got the call in the seventh and absolutely carved up Lourdes Gurriel for a strikeout to start the inning. A Joc Pederson swinging bunt single was the only baserunner for Jimenez. Marcell Ozuna walked in front of Adam Duvall in the bottom of the frame, after hard hit groundouts from Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Duvall suffered another barreled out to center field, ending the frame without any runs. Aaron Bummer got the eighth and pitched a solid scoreless inning, working around a walk. Doubles from Arcia and Acuna scored one run in the eighth before Ozzie struck out to end the inning. The Diamondbacks retained a two run lead heading into the ninth. Raisel Iglesias got the ball for Atlanta and allowed a single but nothing more, giving the middle of the Braves’ lineup a chance, needing two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Austin hit a tough chopper up the middle and the shortstop booted it on what would have been a tough play anyway and Matt Olson smoked a double to bring the Braves within one and put the winning run at the plate and the tying run on second.

Ozuna moved Olson over with a groundout and Jarred Kelenic came in to pinch hit for Duvall against the righty and got the luckiest of bloops (0.010 xBA) between the shortstop and left fielder to score Olson, tying the game and landing Kelenic on second base himself as the potential winning run. Michael Harris had an ugly strikeout, placing the fate of the game on Orlando Arcia’s shoulders with two outs. Arcia grounded out, sending the game to extra innings.

Pierce Johnson got the ball for the 10th inning and struck out the leadoff hitter in Suarez. He then walked Moreno, putting men on first and second, opening the possibility of a double-play as the rookie Alexander came to the plate. Johnson struck out Alexander on a nasty curveball, bringing the ninth hitter, McCarthy to the plate with two outs. Johnson got McCarthy to ground out to cap off a tremendous outing for Pierce, giving the Braves a great chance to walk the game off in the bottom of the tenth. Forrest Wall started on second in place of Orlando Arcia and Travis d’Arnaud smoked a ball off the right field wall to walk the game off.

Tremendous stuff from the bullpen to cover six innings scoreless after Strider struggled and allow the hitters to do their jobs. What a fun ending to a home opener that started in a very un-fun way! Join us again for another game against the Diamondbacks at 7:20 PM ET Saturday.