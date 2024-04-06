Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud discusses walk-off win, Spencer Strider set for MRI, and more

The Atlanta Braves had a back-and-forth affair with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Friday’s home opener. The Braves did, however, come out on top, courtesy of Travis d’Arnaud’s 10th inning single. d’Arnaud’s hit gave the Braves the 6-5 edge over the Dbacks.

TRAVIS D'ARNAUD WALKS IT OFF ️



BRAVES WIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/uiCioTG4k5 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) April 6, 2024

“I wasn’t looking for a fastball in there,” d’Arnaud said of his final at-bat. “I was trying to stay short and move them over. The first couple of swings I got a little big so I tried to shorten up and got rewarded with a base hit.”

“It was a huge moment,” he added. “No place any one of us would rather be. We’re all grateful and thankful our fans show up like this.”

An unusual start from Spencer Strider allowed the Diamondbacks to tack on five runs relatively quickly. In four frames, Strider allowed seven hits, struck out four, and walked three. The bullpen did its job and didn’t allow any further damage, with the exception of just two hits across six innings.

“The bullpen was huge,” d’Arnaud added. “They all picked us up when we needed it most, especially for the first game at home. They fed off the crowd’s energy and it was electric.”

The Braves continue the series at Truist Park tonight at 7:20 ET.

More Braves News:

After an atrocious outing and some right elbow discomfort, Spencer Strider is set to undergo an MRI today. He threw 88 pitches on Friday night.

The Augusta GreenJackets, Rome Emperors, and Mississippi Braves each released their Opening Day rosters.

Darius Vines’ strong seven-inning start for Gwinnett headlines the latest minor league recap.

MLB News:

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story suffered an apparent shoulder injury during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He will undergo an MRI today.

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired infielder José Rodriguez from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Rodriguez was the White Sox’s number 17 prospect.

The New York Mets have officially announced their deal with right-hander Julio Teheran. In a corresponding move, the club designated Michael Tonkin for assignment.

The Baltimore Orioles traded utilityman Diego Castillo to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations. The Twins also added reliever Diego Castillo on a minor league deal last week.

The New York Yankees placed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor strain. An MRI revealed that the strain was “significant.”