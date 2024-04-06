D’Arnaud behind the plate in normal RHP lineup

Looking for the series win at home against Arizona, the Braves hope that Max Fried can bounce back from his brutal first start. For more on the pitching matchup between Fried and Pfaadt, check out the game preview here. The game is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park and can be viewed on Bally Sports South or MLBTV.

The Braves will send out their usual lineup against right-handed starters, with Kelenic starting in left and batting ninth. Kelenic has played well so far this season, albeit with a sprinkle of luck, so perhaps he can take advantage of the fairly soft matchup in Pfaadt and do some damage. Travis d’Arnaud starts over Tromp, with Murphy out, but I would guess that Tromp will get the Sunday game for the series finale.

The Diamondbacks’ change from yesterday Randall Grichuk in for Joc Pederson against the left-handed Fried. Geraldo Perdomo remains out with injury, so Blaze Alexander starts at shortstop, instead of Jace Peterson, who started yesterday.

The Braves have a huge pitching advantage on paper here with Fried being one of the best in the business and Pfaadt being a fringe major league starter. Pfaadt is a fly-ball pitcher, so it would be good to see Ronald Acuna especially hit the ball in the air and maybe get his first homer of the season, after starting the season off with a few too many ground balls.