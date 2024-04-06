Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Thread: 4/6/2024

The Braves will face the Diamondbacks at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park for the second game of the series, looking to secure the series win. Max Fried will take the mound for his second start of the season, after his first went horribly, facing off against Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona. For more on that pitching matchup, check out the game preview here. Each team made minimal platoon-based tweaks to their lineups, which you can see here. I will be especially keeping my eye on the 9 and 1 hitters for Atlanta in Kelenic and Acuna to hopefully take advantage of the hittable fly-ball pitcher, Pfaadt. Acuna needs to get the ball in the air a little more than he has early, while Kelenic has started well, but is waiting on his first homer of the season.

