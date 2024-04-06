Braves’ bullpen and offense complete another incredible comeback after Fried falters again

Looking to secure the series win and reverse the mood for the Braves after some bad news about Spencer Strider’s elbow, Max Fried took the mound.

Fried was hoping to bounce back from a really ugly first start of the season for him, in which he did not get out of the first inning. Things did not go as hoped early, however. The game started in the same way as Friday’s, with Ketel Marte taking a middle-middle ball for a solo home run, and today’s version was absolutely crushed. Things spiraled for Max, as he allowed three straight hard-hit singles, a walk, another single, and a double to allow six runs in a brutal first inning. He did get a little bit unlucky with BABIP, but was not on top of his game at all. After the Braves’ offense went down quietly in the bottom of the frame, Fried pitched angry in the second, striking out the side.

Matt Olson led off the second with a walk, but Atlanta got unfortunate with two line drives from Ozuna and Harris that each had an xBA of above .500 turning into outs, before Arcia popped out to end the inning. The Diamondbacks hit a single in the third, but that was the only baserunner of the inning allowed by Fried. Jarred Kelenic gave the Braves another baserunner in the bottom third, with a nice bloop to left field with one out. Ronald struck out looking but Ozzie managed an infield single aided by some questionable defense to put two on for Austin with two outs. Unfortunately, Austin popped up to second base, ending the threat. Max continued to cruise in the fourth with a 1-2-3 inning.

Matt Olson led off well again in the fourth, with a ground-rule double. This time, Marcell followed with a double of his own that just snuck inside the right field line to score Atlanta’s first run. Michael lined a ball down the right field line again, this time for an RBI triple. Arcia, d’Arnaud, and Kelenic struck out consecutively, stranding Michael at third, which is really not a good thing to do in a game that you are losing by 4. Max allowed two unlucky singles with one out in the fifth before he fielded an easy comebacker that should have been an inning-ending double-play, but Fried made a poor throw to second (that Ozzie probably should have been able to snag regardless), sending the ball into centerfield, scoring a run. That was the end of Fried’s evening, as he finished with 4.1 innings pitched, 10 hits, 8 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts, and 1 home run allowed. He was solid after the first inning though, which is something to build on in his next start. Dylan Lee got the call and allowed a hustle double to right field to Jake McCarthy to tack on another Arizona run. Lee escaped the inning with flyouts from Blaze Alexander and Corbin Carroll, but the lead was stretched back to 6 for the Diamondbacks.

Ronald and Austin gave the Braves’ offense some more life in the home fifth, with a single and a double. Matt Olson popped out, but Marcell Ozuna came through again with a home run, cutting the lead to 3 runs. Ozuna is absolutely on fire to start this season, in stark contrast to last year for him.

Dylan Lee allowed only one single in a scoreless inning on four batted balls hit above 100 MPH in the Arizona sixth. Jarred Kelenic gave Atlanta another threat in the sixth with a two out single, but Ronald struck out to end the inning. Dylan Lee danced through the raindrops again in the seventh, with three more contact outs. Austin Riley gave the Braves offense some more life in the bottom of the inning, as he legged out an infield single with one out. A wild pitch sent Austin Riley to second and Olson smoked a line drive single to right field to bring him home. Marcell Ozuna lined a ball just past the outstretched glove of the diving Alexander at shortstop for another single, bringing up Michael Harris with two on and one out. Michael delivered a single that brought home an aggressively running Matt Olson, with men still on first and second with one out. Orlando Arcia put a charge in one to center field, but he just got under it and it only managed to move Ozuna over to third. Travis chopped out to third, but the Braves cut the lead to one run with four consecutive singles and set up the 9-1-2 hitters to come back up in the eighth.

AJ Minter got the eighth for Atlanta and worked a quick 1-2-3 inning. Jarred Kelenic continued to start the season well, leading off the eighth with a strong double right down the right field line. Ronald followed Jarred by blooping a ball into shallow right, scoring Kelenic to tie the game and taking second as the right fielder McCarthy lost the ball trying to throw it home. The Braves’ bullpen gave the offense a chance again today as they have in a number of games this season and the offense came through to bring the game all the way back level at 8-8 from being down 6-0 and 8-2. Ozzie grounded out to the right side, moving Ronald over to third with one out. Austin Riley came through with a solid broken bat line drive to give the Braves the lead, spiking the bat fragments on his way to first. Matt Olson absolutely bombed a ball foul before eventually walking, putting two on for the scalding hot Marcell Ozuna. Marcell struck out and Michael Harris did the same, but the Braves sent the game to the ninth with the lead and a save opportunity for Raisel Iglesias, facing the middle of Arizona’s order.

Iglesias took care of Christian Walker easily, but hit Suarez on the arm, as Joc Pederson pinch hit for Grichuk. Pederson bunted weirdly and Iglesias fielded it cleanly, taking the out at first. Orlando Arcia made a nifty play on a ground ball from Moreno and got the final out to complete the second straight incredible comeback for this Atlanta team, sealing the series victory.

Well it has been quite the wild first two games of this series, as the Braves’ two aces got hit around but the bullpen and offense battled back both times to grab the win. Join us as the Braves attempt the sweep at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.