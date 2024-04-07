 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Day in Braves History: Rick Mahler throws third career Opening Day shutout

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1979 - Ken Forsch no-hits the Atlanta Braves, 6-0.

1987 - Braves starter Rick Mahler ties a National League record by throwing his third Opening Day shutout as Atlanta beats Philadelphia, 6-0.

2004 - Braves rookie Adam LaRoche records the first two hits of his career in one inning as Atlanta beats the Mets 18-10. The Braves scored 11 runs in the fourth inning which took 33 minutes to complete.

MLB History

1958 - The Los Angeles Dodgers erect a 42-foot screen at the Los Angeles Coliseum as part of an effort to cut down on home runs to left field, which is only 250 feet from home plate.

1969 - Ted Williams loses his first game as manager of the Washington Senators as they fall to the New York Yankees, 8-4. Williams managed the Senators for three seasons, before moving with the team to Texas in 1972.

1969 - Dodgers pitcher Bill Singler earns the first official save in major league history while making his only relief appearance of the season.

1970 - The Milwaukee Brewers play their first home game after their recent relocation from Seattle. They fell to the Angels, 12-0, but baseball returned to Milwaukee after a five-year absence.

1971 - The dismissal of Curt Flood’s lawsuit against Major League Baseball is upheld by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The verdict was then appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

1977 - Tommy Lasorda begins his first full season as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 5-1 victory over the Giants. Lasorda replaced longtime manager Walter Alston at the end of the 1976 season, going 2-2 to finish the season.

1984 - Jack Morris strikes out eight and issues six walks, but no-hits the White Sox at Comiskey Park.

1984 - 19-year old pitcher Dwight Gooden makes his debut for the New York Mets in a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros.

2018 - Andrew McCutchen has six hits, including a walk-off three run home run in the 14th inning to help the Giants beat the Dodgers 7-5. McCutchen was just 2-for-24 at the plate entering the game.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power