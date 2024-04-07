Braves News: Spencer Strider’s diagnosis, comeback win, more

Well it was a rollercoaster of a day for the Braves in a number of ways. The biggest news of the day is that Spencer Strider has a damaged UCL and will consult a surgeon about the best path forward. This does not necessarily guarantee a major surgery, as a full tear might, but it is quite bad news for the Braves’ star. This was announced in the afternoon and Max Fried started the night’s game awfully, allowing six runs in the first inning. Fortunately, the Braves’ bullpen and offense did their jobs spectacularly and the team ended up winning the game. The bullpen and offense have been truly spectacular this season, as the top two starters have struggled mightily, but the middle and back of the rotation has been much better.

Braves News

Spencer Strider has a damaged UCL and will undergo more evaluations.

The Braves put together another spectacular comeback win over Arizona.

The farm system had a good opening night Friday for the lower affiliates.

MLB News

Shane Bieber will undergo Tommy John surgery, as he approaches free agency.

Stephen Strasburgh has officially retired from baseball.

Trevor Story will go on the IL and it is unclear how long he will miss with a shoulder dislocation.

Luis Robert will also go on the IL with a hip flexor strain.

Yankees’ Jonathan Loaisiga will get season-ending UCL surgery.