Braves Minor League Recap: Adam Maier makes pro debut

It’s been more than two years since Adam Maier threw a pitch in a competitive game, but finally fans of Atlanta Braves baseball got the chance to see him make his long-awaited professional debut. Maier may have run into trouble early but settled into a fine outing as Augusta took another win.

(5-3) Gwinnett Stripers 8, (4-4) Louisville Bats 5

Leury Garcia, RF: 2-4, BB, .333/.407/.333

Luke Waddell, SS: 1-2, BB, 2 HBP, RBI, .259/.333/.444

David Fletcher, 2B: 3-4, RBI, .217/.296/.217

Bryce Elder, SP: 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 2.61 ERA

Ray Kerr, RP: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 2.08 ERA

Gwinnett continues to play well early in the season, with the offense putting on a show in this one to earn the win. Bryce Elder struggled in his start, with his biggest problem being his ability find the zone with his sinker. Elder issued three walks across four innings, and the Bats were able to take advantage of this. Elder allowed a second inning home run to tie the game at 1-1, then following one of his walks the Bats came up with consecutive base hits to take a lead. The Stripers came back to take a lead but Elder walked the lone batter he faced in the fifth inning and reliever Ben Bowden could not strand the runner as he struggled in his own right. Bowden allowed two walks and the Bats came away with two runs in the fifth inning to tie up the game.

Each time Louisville made progress against the Striper staff the offense would respond, never allowing the Bats to put together a shutdown inning. JP Martinez was a late scratch from this game, so Leury Garcia took over as the leadoff man and helped the Stripers take the first lead of the game. He led off with a base hit, then with two outs a hit batter and a single from Alejo Lopez brought Garcia around to score. When Louisville responded in the second inning Garcia again sparked a run-scoring inning, drawing a two out walk in the bottom of the frame. A single from David Fletcher put runners on the corner and Phillip Evans scored two with his hit to put the Stripers back in the lead. Gwinnett added another on a hit from Luke Waddell in the fourth inning, and an inning later they once again needed to respond to a big inning from Louisville. Luke Williams got it started with a single and Skye Bolt notched a double to put Gwinnett back in the lead. Garcia came through once more with a two out RBI single to extend the lead to 6-4 and Louisville never again caught up. Ryan Casteel drove in a run in the seventh inning with a double and David Fletcher scored him to account for the final tally. Ray Kerr was fantastic in closing out the game, striking out four batters across two innings of relief. Kerr has seven strikeouts in 4 1⁄ 3 innings of relief this season.

(0-2) Mississippi Braves 6, (2-0) Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7

Nacho Alvarez, SS: 2-4, BB, RBI

Drake Baldwin, C: 2-5, RBI

Cody Milligan, CF: 2-5, 2 RBI

Luis De Avila, SP: 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 9.00 ERA

Mississippi made a late rally in this game, but once again fell just short in a comeback effort as the couldn’t hold off the Pensacola offense. It’s been good days out there for the top of the Braves order, with the top three each having an OPS over 1.000 in the first two games. Hits from Nacho Alvarez and Drake Baldwin had Mississippi threatening in the first inning, but on a bounder over the third base Alvarez got hung up and was tagged out in a rundown for the second out. Mississippi came away empty-handed, but in the second inning got gifted a run thanks to an error to take a lead. This didn’t last long as Pensacola put up a three spot, and headed to the fourth the Braves trailed 3-1. In the fourth inning they would tie it back up, with Cody Milligan and Drake Baldwin each getting RBI hits to make it 3-3.

Luis De Avila returned to Mississippi this season after a strong showing in 2023, but his first game of the season fell flat as a couple of big innings caused him trouble. De Avila allowed three straight singles in the second inning with two outs to score a run, then allowed a walk to load the bases. De Avila got a ground ball out to Alvarez at shortstop, but he bobbled the ball a bit and on a rushed throw it went a bit low where Bunnell failed to scoop it at first base. This brought home two runs to score to give Pensacola the lead. De Avila pitched well for the next two, but in the fifth inning loaded the bases with no outs and was pulled from the game for Zach Logue. Logue allowed all three inherited runners to score, and Pensacola took control with a 6-3 lead.

The bottom of the Mississippi order sparked much of their offensive success on Saturday, and Yolbert Sanchez was one who was in the middle of it all. In the eighth inning he led off with a double, but consecutive strikeouts had Mississippi on the verge of blowing an opportunity. The lineup then flipped to the top of the order, and base hits from Milligan and Alvarez got back two runs for Mississippi to make it a one run game. In the top of the ninth Cade Bunnell drew a walk and pinch runner Geraldo Quintero stole second base to put Mississippi in position to tie the game. Down to their final out it was Sanchez who had the responsibility, and he delivered, rolling a ball just past the diving first baseman and into right field for a game-tying hit. Unfortunately Jorge Juan had an awful bottom of the ninth inning, walking the leadoff batter and then allowing him to score the winning run on three wild pitches.

(2-0) Rome Emperors 4, (0-2) Hickory Crawdads 1

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., CF: 1-3, BB

Sabin Ceballos, 3B: 2-4, 2B

Ambioris Tavarez, SS: 1-4

Drue Hackenberg, SP: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 1.50 ERA

Jared Johnson, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

The Rome Emperors pitching staff has looked formidable in the first two games, and through 18 innings they have only allowed one run. The offense once again got off to a hot start, with a little help from an error that allowed Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. on base to lead off. Sabin Ceballos then dropped in a base hit and Adam Zebrowski put the Emperors on top with an RBI single. Bryson Worrell hit a deep fly ball out to right field, and though it fell short of a home run it was still plenty deep to allow Ceballos to trot home and double the Rome lead. With Drue Hackenberg rolling on the mound the offense had plenty of time to add on more runs, and in the fourth inning they did just that. Ambioris Tavarez led off the inning by dropping one down the right field line for a single and when the fielder bobbled the ball he was able to hustle into second. EJ Exposito then ripped a line drive into the left field corner for a double, easily scoring Tavarez for the third run of the game. Exposito then made chaos with his legs, as with no one covering second tightly he danced off the bag and when the pitcher tried to throw behind him the ball rolled into center field. The center fielder couldn’t handle the ball and Exposito took advantage and came in to score the fourth and final Rome run of the game.

Drue Hackenberg had a fantastic outing to kick off his season, and even the run he did allow was as much unfortunate batted ball luck asany doing of his own. Hackenberg allowed a leadoff single in the game, but that was all the Crawdads got early as he set down the next 12 batters in order. Hickory struggled to handle Hackenberg’s slider, which was his best pitch in this game. Finally in the fifth inning he made a mistake, leaving a 3-2 slider up where the batter was able to hit a grounder through the right side for a base hit. He got the next batter to hit a sinker straight into the ground, but with the infield shifted and the ball hit so slowly it turned into a swinging bunt hit that had Hackenberg in trouble. He ultimately allowed a run on a sacrifice fly, but escaped the inning with no further damage. He struck out two batters in the sixth inning, completing a strong season debut. Samuel Strickland through two innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts and Jared Johnson closed out a win with a scoreless ninth inning.

(2-0) Augusta GreenJackets 5, (0-2) Columbia Fireflies 4

Isaiah Drake, CF: 0-3, RBI

Diego Benitez, SS: 1-3, BB, RBI

Cam Magee, 2B: 2-4, RBI

Adam Maier, SP: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 4.50 ERA

Seth Keller, RP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 3.38 ERA

The first Adam Maier day is finally here, and it didn’t get off to a great start. The Fireflies hit his sinker hard in the first inning, and he allowed two runs before finally getting a double play ball to end the inning. With this poor inning in the past Maier settled down nicely, and his sweeping slider was overwhelming for the Fireflies hitters. Maier allowed only one more hit over his final three innings pitched, and he notched five strikeouts between his changeup and slider. All in all it was a solid debut for Maier, though I would consider anything that involved him staying healthy a success. After struggling early he was able to make good pitches with his secondary offerings and was able to stay in control of the game.

The Augusta offense certainly helped pick up Maier by scoring a couple of early runs and taking advantage of Columbia’s mistakes. Luis Sanchez led off in the second inning with a base hit, and after a failed back pick by the catcher allowed him to advance to third base a Kade Kern sac fly cut the lead in half. Jace Grady had a two out double in the third inning to create a minor threat, and Diego Benitez tied the game up with a single into left field which scored Grady easily. This stalemate lasted until the fifth inning when Seth Keller came on to pitch. Keller’s stuff looked good and he regained the velocity he lost last year following his injury, but his command of every pitch was awful and he really struggled to find effective locations. Keller allowed a triple to the first batter he faced then loaded the bases on two walks, but he managed to get out with minimal damage done as only one run came in to score in the inning. He would get through 2 2⁄ 3 innings, but his command never really settled in and he allowed another walk and hit a batter.

Augusta put up two runs in the fifth inning, with nine hitter Pier-Olivier Boucher delivering a triple that knocked in a run and set him up to score on a sacrifice fly from Isaiah Drake. The score would hold here until the eighth inning, when Beau Philip came in to his first game as a pitcher to try to hold onto a one run lead. He did not do that, as a single and a double scored a run and tied the game at four. The game went into extra innings, where Reibyn Corona struck out all three batters he faced swinging to give the GreenJackets offense a big opportunity to steal a walkoff win. It took exactly one play for that to come to pass, with Cam Magee delivering a base hit to score Alexander Martinez from second and walk the game off.