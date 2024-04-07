Braves place Strider on IL, recall Allan Winans

After a couple of taxing, but highly fruitful, days for the Atlanta Braves relief corps, they are getting some reinforcements today in the form of Allan Winans:

The #Braves today recalled RHP Allan Winans to Atlanta and placed RHP Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow UCL sprain. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 7, 2024

Winans might be needed if something happens to Chris Sale today a la Spencer Strider and Max Fried the last two nights. Hell, he might be needed even if Sale straight-up deals, given that Tyler Matzek is the only member of the bullpen yet to appear in this series, and the longer relief options of Jesse Chavez and Dylan Lee are likely both down for today’s game given their heroics in setting up the comeback wins on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Raisel Iglesias is also likely down for the count after pitching in each of the last two games, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Braves stay away from A.J. Minter, who threw 15 pitches yesterday, unless absolutely forced to go to him late.

Winans was a nice under-the-radar story in 2023, as he posted 0.5 fWAR in just 32 1⁄ 3 innings of work (six starts), with a very nice 95 FIP- and 91 xFIP- considering that he wasn’t really dominating Triple-A or anything. The Braves are probably hoping that his kitchen sink junkballing can keep teams off balance if (or maybe when?) he’s pressed into a relief role, but even if he isn’t particularly successful at the whole run prevention thing, he at least offers the team the ability to throw some bulk innings and get them through the game.

The Braves and Diamondbacks kick off their series finale at 1:35 pm ET, with Chris Sale set to get the start and avoid the rocky outings experienced by his rotation-mates earlier in the weekend.