Trompical Storm to make its first 2024 landfall in Atlanta in finale against Diamondbacks

Does anyone ever think in Sisyphean terms about us doing lineup posts for a team that really abhors changing its lineup? No? Just me? Anyway, Chadwick Tromp is starting at catcher today. Given that the other two times he’s started both came against lefties, this is the first time the Braves are using this lineup, with both Kelenic and Tromp.

Everyone but Tromp and Kelenic has actually faced Ryne Nelson a few times before, and they’ve all had great success in a tiny sample, aside from the Braves’ dynamic middle infield duo:

The Diamondbacks made a roster move ahead of this game, adding journeyman Kevin Newman to the active roster and moving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, who missed the prior two games of this series, onto the Injured List. Newman will start at second base today, and Tucker Barnhart will take over catching duties.

All of the Arizona starters save Blaze Alexander and Barnhart have faced Sale at least once; amusingly, Suarez has faced Sale but never in the Statcast era. Sale has handled each of these guys well in tiny samples aside from Randal Grichuk, and two PAs from Newman.