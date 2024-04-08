This Day in Braves History: Hank Aaron passes Babe Ruth with his 715th home run

Braves Franchise History

1974 - Hank Aaron passes Babe Ruth with his 715th home run off of Dodgers’ pitcher Al Downing at Fulton County Stadium. The game is delayed due to the celebration. Aaron will finish his career with 755 home runs.

1994 - Kent Mercker throws a no-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Dodgers.

2005 - US President Jimmy Carter is in attendance for the Braves’ home opener at Turner Field where Atlanta beats the Mets 3-1.

2008 - Braves prospect Jordan Schafer receives a 50-game suspension for using Human Growth Hormone.

MLB History

1914 - An attempt to legalize Sunday baseball in Massachusetts is defeated.

1916 - Tris Speaker remains a holdout after Red Sox owner Joseph Lannin proposed to cut his salary from $11,000 to $9,000 for the upcoming season. Speaker is asking for $15,000.

1934 - 15,000 fans at Shibe Park witness the first legal baseball game between major league teams played on a Sunday in the city of Philadelphia.

1963 - Pete Rose works a walk in his first major league at-bat.

1963 - The Detroit Tigers claim Denny McLain off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. McLain won 108 games for the Tigers from 1965 - 1969.

1975 - Frank Robinson makes his debut as Major League Baseball’s first black manager.

1977 - The Seattle Mariners record their first win by defeating the California Angels, 7-6 at the Kingdome.

1985 - Phil Niekro starts for the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, becoming the second oldest pitcher at age 46 to start on Opening Day. Only Jack Quinn, for the Brooklyn Robins in 1931, was older at age 47.

1986 - Will Clark homers off of Nolan Ryan in his first major league at-bat.

1987 - Cleveland pitcher Phil Niekro and Steve Carlton combine to beat the Blue Jays 14-3 marking the first time in major league history that two 300-game winners pitch for the same team in the same game. Niekro goes six innings to pick up his 312th win while Carlton fires three scoreless innings to earn the save.

1991 - Nolan Ryan and Goose Gossage pitch for the Rangers in a 5-4 loss to Milwaukee. It marks the first time in league history that a 300-game winner pitches in the same game as a teammate with 300 career saves.

